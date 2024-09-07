Arizona State Retirement System Purchases 524 Shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) by 0.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 86,577 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 524 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $12,201,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get D.R. Horton alerts:

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DHI. Norges Bank bought a new position in D.R. Horton in the 4th quarter worth about $516,530,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in D.R. Horton by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,856,397 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,735,620,000 after acquiring an additional 2,474,262 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in D.R. Horton by 1,761.6% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,043,909 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $147,118,000 after purchasing an additional 987,834 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 51.2% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,657,028 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $233,525,000 after buying an additional 561,337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Long Pond Capital LP raised its position in D.R. Horton by 438.6% in the 1st quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 659,761 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $108,564,000 after buying an additional 537,276 shares during the last quarter. 90.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

D.R. Horton Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:DHI opened at $186.19 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $170.26 and a 200 day moving average of $156.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 7.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market capitalization of $61.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.73. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 52 week low of $100.08 and a 52 week high of $193.63.

D.R. Horton ( NYSE:DHI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The construction company reported $4.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.75 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $9.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.61 billion. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 20.72% and a net margin of 13.36%. The business’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.90 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 14.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

D.R. Horton declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, July 18th that permits the company to buyback $4.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the construction company to reacquire up to 6.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

D.R. Horton Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 1st. D.R. Horton’s payout ratio is 8.17%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on DHI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Citigroup downgraded shares of D.R. Horton from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $181.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on D.R. Horton from $141.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $178.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, D.R. Horton has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $182.07.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on D.R. Horton

D.R. Horton Profile

(Free Report)

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for D.R. Horton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for D.R. Horton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.