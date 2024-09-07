Arizona State Retirement System Purchases Shares of 79,459 GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV)

Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 79,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,628,000.

Get GE Vernova alerts:

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in GE Vernova in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $15,866,000. Denver PWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GE Vernova in the second quarter worth $75,000. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd raised its holdings in shares of GE Vernova by 40,057.8% during the second quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 93,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,979,000 after purchasing an additional 92,934 shares during the last quarter. TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of GE Vernova during the second quarter worth $52,000. Finally, BBR Partners LLC acquired a new position in GE Vernova during the second quarter valued at $335,000.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GEV has been the topic of several analyst reports. Mizuho increased their price target on GE Vernova from $186.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Argus initiated coverage on shares of GE Vernova in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price target on the stock. HSBC began coverage on GE Vernova in a report on Monday, August 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $215.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of GE Vernova in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $183.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of GE Vernova in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $194.28.

GE Vernova Stock Up 0.0 %

NYSE GEV opened at $198.47 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $177.98. GE Vernova Inc. has a one year low of $115.00 and a one year high of $204.19.

GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $8.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.42 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that GE Vernova Inc. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

About GE Vernova

(Free Report)

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for GE Vernova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GE Vernova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.