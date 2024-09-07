Arizona State Retirement System Raises Position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,131,440 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 3,058 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $14,188,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Olistico Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC grew its stake in Ford Motor by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 2,172 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086 shares during the period. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Ford Motor by 1,997.9% in the first quarter. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,035 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,938 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Ford Motor in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 25th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ford Motor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ford Motor currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.48.

NYSE:F opened at $10.59 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.70 and a 200 day moving average of $12.15. Ford Motor has a 52 week low of $9.49 and a 52 week high of $14.85.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $47.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.79 billion. Ford Motor had a net margin of 2.13% and a return on equity of 15.28%. Ford Motor’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Ford Motor will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 7th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.67%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 7th. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is currently 61.86%.

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

