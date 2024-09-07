Arizona State Retirement System Raises Stock Position in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN)

Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) by 12.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 53,851 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock after buying an additional 6,166 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Coinbase Global were worth $11,967,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Coinbase Global by 18.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,906,269 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $4,482,190,000 after purchasing an additional 2,624,989 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Coinbase Global in the fourth quarter valued at $202,936,000. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global during the fourth quarter worth about $88,015,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in Coinbase Global by 1,186.6% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 527,512 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $139,854,000 after buying an additional 486,512 shares during the period. Finally, APEIRON CAPITAL Ltd acquired a new stake in Coinbase Global during the 1st quarter worth $108,434,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.84% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Brian Armstrong sold 23,075 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.93, for a total transaction of $4,013,434.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $91,487.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Coinbase Global news, CEO Brian Armstrong sold 23,075 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.93, for a total transaction of $4,013,434.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $91,487.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Alesia J. Haas sold 4,500 shares of Coinbase Global stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.09, for a total value of $1,030,905.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 182,903 shares in the company, valued at $41,901,248.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 111,562 shares of company stock valued at $23,241,279. Insiders own 23.43% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Coinbase Global from $263.00 to $246.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Compass Point cut their target price on Coinbase Global from $325.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $260.00 price target on shares of Coinbase Global in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Barclays raised shares of Coinbase Global from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $206.00 to $169.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price target on shares of Coinbase Global in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $246.06.

NASDAQ:COIN opened at $147.35 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $210.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $223.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market cap of $36.18 billion, a PE ratio of 29.41 and a beta of 3.36. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a 1-year low of $69.63 and a 1-year high of $283.48.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by ($0.93). Coinbase Global had a return on equity of 13.89% and a net margin of 31.46%. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.42) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 104.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post 4.28 EPS for the current year.

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the crypto economy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the crypto economy for consumers; and a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions.

