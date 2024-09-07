Arizona State Retirement System Raises Stock Position in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 89,522 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 741 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $13,467,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get TE Connectivity alerts:

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Simplicity Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 2,509 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 2.3% in the first quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 2,977 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $432,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 1,835 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in TE Connectivity by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,427 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC raised its position in TE Connectivity by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 13,326 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,935,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.43% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at TE Connectivity

In other news, insider Aaron Kyle Stucki sold 8,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $1,356,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,186,180. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other TE Connectivity news, insider Aaron Kyle Stucki sold 8,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $1,356,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 20,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,186,180. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Heath A. Mitts sold 59,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.70, for a total transaction of $9,235,590.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 38,073 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,889,893.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 71,363 shares of company stock worth $11,042,161 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

TE Connectivity Stock Down 2.5 %

Shares of NYSE TEL opened at $143.38 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.58 billion, a PE ratio of 13.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 12-month low of $115.00 and a 12-month high of $159.98. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $150.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $147.17.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The electronics maker reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.05. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 21.94% and a return on equity of 18.53%. The business had revenue of $4 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 7.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TEL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research upgraded TE Connectivity from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on TE Connectivity from $152.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of TE Connectivity in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $158.45.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TE Connectivity

TE Connectivity Company Profile

(Free Report)

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaPacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TE Connectivity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TE Connectivity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.