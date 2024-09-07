Arizona State Retirement System Sells 4,463 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Arizona State Retirement System lowered its stake in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 364,833 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 4,463 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $21,547,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in CVS Health during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,092,040,000. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in CVS Health by 47.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 33,691,698 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,660,298,000 after purchasing an additional 10,837,801 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in CVS Health by 132.9% in the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 12,936,388 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $764,023,000 after buying an additional 7,382,931 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 8.0% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 43,776,874 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $3,491,643,000 after buying an additional 3,232,172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of CVS Health by 306.6% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,046,216 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $240,529,000 after acquiring an additional 2,297,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CVS opened at $57.75 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.86. CVS Health Co. has a one year low of $52.77 and a one year high of $83.25. The firm has a market cap of $72.50 billion, a PE ratio of 10.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.10. CVS Health had a return on equity of 12.72% and a net margin of 1.98%. The company had revenue of $91.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 6.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 22nd were given a dividend of $0.665 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 22nd. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.61%. CVS Health’s payout ratio is 46.75%.

CVS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $68.00 target price on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on CVS Health from $64.00 to $63.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Baird R W upgraded CVS Health to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on CVS Health in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $61.00 price objective on the stock. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.48.

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

