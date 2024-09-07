ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) Position Boosted by SouthState Corp

SouthState Corp increased its holdings in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 180.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 98 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the quarter. SouthState Corp’s holdings in ASML were worth $100,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FineMark National Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of ASML by 3.8% in the second quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 8,213 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,400,000 after buying an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co acquired a new stake in shares of ASML during the second quarter worth $307,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ASML by 33.5% during the second quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,125,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of ASML by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 903 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $924,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in ASML by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,227 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $16,596,000 after purchasing an additional 2,853 shares in the last quarter. 26.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:ASML opened at $752.79 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $925.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $950.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. ASML Holding has a 1 year low of $563.99 and a 1 year high of $1,110.09. The firm has a market cap of $297.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.49.

ASML ( NASDAQ:ASML Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The semiconductor company reported $4.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.87 by $0.14. ASML had a net margin of 26.50% and a return on equity of 49.93%. The firm had revenue of $6.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.37 earnings per share. ASML’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ASML Holding will post 20.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 29th were given a $1.8732 dividend. This is a positive change from ASML’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 29th. This represents a $7.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. ASML’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.50%.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of ASML from $1,172.00 to $1,202.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Barclays raised shares of ASML from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. UBS Group cut shares of ASML from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on ASML from $1,150.00 to $1,185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price target on ASML from $1,200.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,147.80.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

