Azenta, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZTA) Shares Sold by Versor Investments LP

Versor Investments LP trimmed its holdings in Azenta, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZTA – Free Report) by 36.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,248 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,023 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in Azenta were worth $276,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Azenta during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Azenta during the second quarter worth $30,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in Azenta in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Northwest Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Azenta in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new position in Azenta during the 1st quarter worth $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.08% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $69.00 target price on shares of Azenta in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Azenta from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Azenta has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.00.

Azenta Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AZTA opened at $47.81 on Friday. Azenta, Inc. has a one year low of $44.00 and a one year high of $69.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.64 and a beta of 1.47. The company’s fifty day moving average is $53.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.18.

Azenta (NASDAQ:AZTA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.09. Azenta had a negative net margin of 23.66% and a positive return on equity of 0.89%. The firm had revenue of $173.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.14 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Azenta, Inc. will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Azenta

(Free Report)

Azenta, Inc provides biological and chemical compound sample exploration and management solutions for the life sciences market in North America, Africa, China, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in two reportable segments, Life Sciences Products and Life Sciences Services.

