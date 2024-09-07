Barclays Begins Coverage on RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR)

Barclays began coverage on shares of RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm issued an equal weight rating and a $287.00 target price on the insurance provider’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com downgraded RenaissanceRe from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on RenaissanceRe from $288.00 to $280.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Bank of America raised their price objective on RenaissanceRe from $334.00 to $347.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on RenaissanceRe from $257.00 to $240.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on RenaissanceRe from $265.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, RenaissanceRe presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $265.55.

RenaissanceRe Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:RNR opened at $258.27 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $234.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $228.82. RenaissanceRe has a twelve month low of $188.24 and a twelve month high of $261.62. The company has a market cap of $13.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.71, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The insurance provider reported $12.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.88 by $1.53. RenaissanceRe had a return on equity of 27.74% and a net margin of 25.38%. The firm had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.93 billion. Research analysts predict that RenaissanceRe will post 39.01 earnings per share for the current year.

RenaissanceRe Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. RenaissanceRe’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.45%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP David E. Marra sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total transaction of $230,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 85,544 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,675,120. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP David E. Marra sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total transaction of $230,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 85,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,675,120. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert Qutub sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.56, for a total value of $561,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,598,352.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On RenaissanceRe

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RNR. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of RenaissanceRe by 20.4% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 23,306 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,568,000 after buying an additional 3,944 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of RenaissanceRe by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 342,500 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $67,130,000 after buying an additional 18,186 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of RenaissanceRe in the 4th quarter valued at $89,000. Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of RenaissanceRe in the 4th quarter valued at $314,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in shares of RenaissanceRe by 24.6% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 8,627 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,691,000 after buying an additional 1,704 shares during the period. 99.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About RenaissanceRe

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Property, and Casualty and Specialty segments. The Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance and excess of loss reinsurance to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, including hurricanes, earthquakes, typhoons, and tsunamis, as well as winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, windstorms, tornadoes, explosions, and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, such as proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, binding facilities, and regional U.S.

