Barclays (NYSE:BCS) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Kepler Capital Markets

Research analysts at Kepler Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Barclays (NYSE:BCS) in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Barclays from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Barclays in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Barclays has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Shares of Barclays stock opened at $11.57 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $42.85 billion, a PE ratio of 8.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.43. Barclays has a 12 month low of $6.23 and a 12 month high of $12.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.98. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.54.

Barclays (NYSE:BCS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $7.98 billion for the quarter. Barclays had a return on equity of 5.94% and a net margin of 16.83%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Barclays will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Barclays by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 144,972 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,142,000 after purchasing an additional 12,762 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Barclays by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 154,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,221,000 after acquiring an additional 4,644 shares in the last quarter. Sapient Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Barclays during the 4th quarter worth about $159,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Barclays by 41.0% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 68,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $505,000 after acquiring an additional 19,954 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Barclays in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 3.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Barclays PLC provides various financial services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International division segments. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

