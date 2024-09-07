BBR Partners LLC Grows Position in 2seventy bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSVT)

BBR Partners LLC raised its holdings in 2seventy bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSVT – Free Report) by 66.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. BBR Partners LLC’s holdings in 2seventy bio were worth $96,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in 2seventy bio during the 2nd quarter worth about $52,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of 2seventy bio by 2,637.0% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 27,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 26,370 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in 2seventy bio by 11.1% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 28,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 2,893 shares in the last quarter. Pale Fire Capital SE increased its holdings in 2seventy bio by 67.5% during the 4th quarter. Pale Fire Capital SE now owns 40,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 16,400 shares during the period. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital purchased a new stake in 2seventy bio in the 1st quarter worth approximately $484,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of 2seventy bio stock opened at $4.40 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $226.18 million, a PE ratio of -1.01 and a beta of 1.77. 2seventy bio, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.53 and a 12 month high of $6.40. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.60.

2seventy bio ( NASDAQ:TSVT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $8.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.43 million. 2seventy bio had a negative net margin of 354.16% and a negative return on equity of 66.01%. As a group, analysts predict that 2seventy bio, Inc. will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other 2seventy bio news, insider Jessica Snow sold 7,816 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.32, for a total transaction of $33,765.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 156,330 shares in the company, valued at $675,345.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 7.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on TSVT. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of 2seventy bio in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on 2seventy bio from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded 2seventy bio from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $5.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.00.

2seventy bio, Inc, a cell and gene therapy company, focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of treatments for cancer in the United States. The company's products pipeline includes Abecma, a chimeric antigen receptor T-cell product candidates for the treatment of multiple myeloma.

