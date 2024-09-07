BBR Partners LLC Sells 1,699 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

BBR Partners LLC lowered its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 41.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,429 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,699 shares during the period. BBR Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $203,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Foster & Motley Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 284,823 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $23,857,000 after purchasing an additional 17,123 shares during the last quarter. Stablepoint Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter. Stablepoint Partners LLC now owns 4,787 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $431,000 after buying an additional 803 shares during the period. Gries Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 5.4% during the second quarter. Gries Financial LLC now owns 7,460 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $625,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. PACK Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 5.9% during the second quarter. PACK Private Wealth LLC now owns 80,718 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,761,000 after acquiring an additional 4,505 shares during the period. Finally, Sage Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 13.9% in the second quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. now owns 126,775 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,619,000 after acquiring an additional 15,429 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VNQ stock opened at $94.96 on Friday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12 month low of $70.61 and a 12 month high of $96.23. The firm has a market cap of $37.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.09 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $90.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.82.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

