Belpointe Asset Management LLC Acquires 3,037 Shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB – Free Report) by 28.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,836 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,037 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF were worth $706,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. lifted its stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 119.4% in the 2nd quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 790 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, WR Wealth Planners LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $56,000.

NASDAQ FMB opened at $51.84 on Friday. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF has a 1 year low of $48.08 and a 1 year high of $52.07. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.28.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st were given a dividend of $0.138 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 21st. This is a boost from First Trust Managed Municipal ETF’s previous dividend of $0.14.

The First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (FMB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests primarily in investment-grade municipal bonds, with some high-yield exposure. FMB was launched on May 13, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

