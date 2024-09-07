Belpointe Asset Management LLC Sells 358 Shares of Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR – Free Report) by 11.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,860 shares of the company’s stock after selling 358 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Cencora were worth $644,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cencora during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new stake in Cencora in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Legacy Bridge LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cencora during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Cencora during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, TFO Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cencora in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE COR opened at $234.93 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $46.86 billion, a PE ratio of 25.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.93, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.89. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $232.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $233.18. Cencora, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $172.41 and a fifty-two week high of $247.66.

Cencora ( NYSE:COR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $3.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.18 by $0.16. Cencora had a net margin of 0.65% and a return on equity of 266.60%. The business had revenue of $74.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.92 EPS. Cencora’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cencora, Inc. will post 13.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 26th. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th were given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 9th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. Cencora’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.32%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Leerink Partners reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $275.00 price target on shares of Cencora in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Cencora from $280.00 to $287.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. StockNews.com raised Cencora from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Cencora from $236.00 to $249.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Cencora from $287.00 to $283.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $258.13.

In other Cencora news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 10,755 shares of Cencora stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.12, for a total transaction of $2,388,900.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 285,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,323,746.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Silvana Battaglia sold 1,473 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.69, for a total transaction of $357,482.37. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,656,970.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 10,755 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.12, for a total value of $2,388,900.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 285,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,323,746.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,450,399 shares of company stock worth $1,070,392,799. 15.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cencora, Inc sources and distributes pharmaceutical products. The company's U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment distributes pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers; provides pharmacy management, staffing, and other consulting services; supply management software to retail and institutional healthcare providers; packaging solutions to various institutional and retail healthcare providers; clinical trial support, product post-approval, and commercialization support services; data analytics, outcomes research, and additional services for biotechnology and pharmaceutical manufacturers; pharmaceuticals, vaccines, parasiticides, diagnostics, micro feed ingredients, and other products to the companion animal and production animal markets; and sales force services to manufacturers.

