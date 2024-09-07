Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN) Stock Holdings Boosted by Foundry Partners LLC

Foundry Partners LLC lifted its position in Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN – Free Report) by 5.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 257,162 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 12,944 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC’s holdings in Bloomin’ Brands were worth $4,945,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BLMN. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Bloomin’ Brands during the first quarter worth about $30,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 284,000.0% in the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,841 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 2,840 shares during the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 6,454.9% in the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 3,343 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 3,292 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC lifted its stake in Bloomin’ Brands by 21.9% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 5,014 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in Bloomin’ Brands by 32.0% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 5,314 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,288 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ BLMN opened at $16.84 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46. Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $15.20 and a one year high of $30.13. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $18.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of 26.31 and a beta of 2.04.

Bloomin’ Brands ( NASDAQ:BLMN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The restaurant operator reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.07). Bloomin’ Brands had a return on equity of 61.90% and a net margin of 0.70%. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. Bloomin’ Brands’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.70%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 20th. Bloomin’ Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 150.00%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on BLMN shares. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $30.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Bloomin’ Brands from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Bloomin’ Brands from $26.00 to $19.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Bloomin’ Brands from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $26.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.33.

Bloomin' Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casual, upscale casual, and fine dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, U.S. and International. Its restaurant portfolio has four concepts, including Outback Steakhouse, a casual steakhouse restaurant; Carrabba's Italian Grill, a casual Italian restaurant; Bonefish Grill; and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, a contemporary steakhouse.

