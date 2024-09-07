Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stake in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 21.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 342 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 94 shares during the period. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $107,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Eaton by 1.2% in the second quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. now owns 2,776 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $870,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Well Done LLC grew its position in Eaton by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 2,551 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $800,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Eaton by 1.7% in the first quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,059 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $644,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Eaton by 3.6% in the first quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 1,032 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its stake in shares of Eaton by 5.6% in the first quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 682 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Dorothy C. Thompson purchased 2,205 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $300.30 per share, with a total value of $662,161.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,205 shares in the company, valued at $662,161.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Eaton news, insider Michael Yelton sold 3,136 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.12, for a total value of $950,584.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,186,411.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Dorothy C. Thompson purchased 2,205 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $300.30 per share, with a total value of $662,161.50. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $662,161.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 52,511 shares of company stock valued at $15,809,326. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Eaton in a research report on Friday, June 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $375.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Eaton in a research note on Friday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $370.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Eaton from $320.00 to $315.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Barclays lifted their price objective on Eaton from $318.00 to $319.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Eaton from $370.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Eaton currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $335.76.

Shares of Eaton stock opened at $284.93 on Friday. Eaton Co. plc has a 1 year low of $191.82 and a 1 year high of $345.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company has a 50-day moving average of $302.48 and a 200 day moving average of $310.93. The firm has a market cap of $113.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.64, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.01.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.61 by $0.12. Eaton had a net margin of 15.12% and a return on equity of 21.45%. The business had revenue of $6.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.35 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Eaton Co. plc will post 10.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 5th were issued a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 5th. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.39%.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

