Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC Has $150,000 Stock Position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 35.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 141 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 78 shares during the quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $150,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Lam Research alerts:

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LRCX. DSM Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Lam Research in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Partnership Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lam Research in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. RFP Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 52.2% during the 2nd quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 35 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the period. Finally, Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. 84.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lam Research Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LRCX opened at $733.83 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $901.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $938.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Lam Research Co. has a 1-year low of $574.42 and a 1-year high of $1,130.00.

Lam Research shares are going to split before the market opens on Thursday, October 3rd. The 10-1 split was announced on Tuesday, May 21st. The newly minted shares will be issued to shareholders after the closing bell on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The semiconductor company reported $8.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.58 by $0.56. Lam Research had a net margin of 25.68% and a return on equity of 48.71%. The business had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.98 EPS. Lam Research’s revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Lam Research Co. will post 35.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lam Research announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, May 21st that permits the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 8.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Lam Research Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 17th will be paid a $2.30 dividend. This is a positive change from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 17th. This represents a $9.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.84%.

Insider Activity

In other Lam Research news, SVP Neil J. Fernandes sold 4,409 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,055.76, for a total value of $4,654,845.84. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,857 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,239,346.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, SVP Neil J. Fernandes sold 4,409 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,055.76, for a total transaction of $4,654,845.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,857 shares in the company, valued at $7,239,346.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Timothy Archer sold 9,650 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,070.39, for a total transaction of $10,329,263.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 84,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $90,596,739.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,326 shares of company stock worth $17,383,715 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1,130.00 target price on shares of Lam Research in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Citigroup decreased their price target on Lam Research from $1,025.00 to $990.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Lam Research from $1,100.00 to $1,000.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Lam Research from $1,100.00 to $950.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,006.10.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on LRCX

Lam Research Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LRCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.