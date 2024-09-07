Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC Has $86,000 Stake in Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TTP)

Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TTP – Free Report) by 115.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,372 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 1,272 shares during the period. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund were worth $86,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TTP. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Matisse Capital bought a new stake in shares of Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund in the first quarter worth $245,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its position in shares of Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 15,694 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 1,799 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new position in Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund during the fourth quarter worth $512,000.

Shares of TTP stock opened at $41.91 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $38.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.27. Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.21 and a 1 year high of $42.10.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 23rd were given a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.63%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 23rd.

Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of North America. The fund invests in pipeline companies that engage in the business of transporting natural gas, natural gas liquids, crude oil, and refined petroleum products.

