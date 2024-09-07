Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC Lowers Holdings in BNY Mellon Municipal Income, Inc. (NYSE:DMF)

Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of BNY Mellon Municipal Income, Inc. (NYSE:DMF – Free Report) by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,352 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,375 shares during the period. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.08% of BNY Mellon Municipal Income worth $125,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DMF. Opinicus Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BNY Mellon Municipal Income during the first quarter worth $68,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in BNY Mellon Municipal Income during the 2nd quarter worth $373,000. Whitebox Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in BNY Mellon Municipal Income during the 1st quarter worth about $738,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in BNY Mellon Municipal Income in the 2nd quarter valued at about $766,000. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new position in shares of BNY Mellon Municipal Income in the 2nd quarter valued at about $810,000.

BNY Mellon Municipal Income Stock Performance

DMF stock opened at $7.35 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.94. BNY Mellon Municipal Income, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.37 and a fifty-two week high of $7.37.

BNY Mellon Municipal Income Dividend Announcement

BNY Mellon Municipal Income Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a $0.019 dividend. This represents a $0.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th.

BNY Mellon Municipal Income, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by BNY Mellon Investment Adviser, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in municipal obligations that are rated investment grade and have maturities of less than one year.

