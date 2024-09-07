Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE) Given Buy Rating at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reissued their buy rating on shares of Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $70.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on BRZE. BTIG Research dropped their target price on shares of Braze from $68.00 to $62.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 31st. Barclays cut their target price on Braze from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Scotiabank raised Braze from a sector perform rating to a sector outperform rating and raised their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Oppenheimer reissued an outperform rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Braze in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a market outperform rating and issued a $68.00 price target on shares of Braze in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $60.50.

Braze Stock Performance

Shares of BRZE opened at $35.57 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a PE ratio of -27.79 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $41.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.01. Braze has a twelve month low of $33.93 and a twelve month high of $61.53.

Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $145.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.32 million. Braze had a negative return on equity of 27.85% and a negative net margin of 25.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.30) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Braze will post -1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO William Magnuson sold 17,840 shares of Braze stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.37, for a total transaction of $738,040.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 600,749 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,852,986.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Braze news, General Counsel Susan Wiseman sold 3,558 shares of Braze stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.41, for a total value of $136,662.78. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 221,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,520,874.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William Magnuson sold 17,840 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.37, for a total transaction of $738,040.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 600,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,852,986.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 187,898 shares of company stock worth $8,081,257 in the last three months. 24.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Braze in the 2nd quarter valued at $10,166,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Braze during the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in shares of Braze by 1.7% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 23,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $898,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC bought a new position in Braze in the second quarter worth approximately $2,376,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in Braze during the 2nd quarter worth $971,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

Braze, Inc operates a customer engagement platform that provides interactions between consumers and brands worldwide. The company offers Braze software development kits that automatically manage data ingestion and deliver mobile and web notifications, in-application/in-browser interstitial messages, and content cards; REST API that can be used to import or export data or to trigger workflows between Braze and brands' existing technology stacks; Partner Data Integrations, which allow brands to sync user cohorts from partners; Data Transformation, in which brands can programmatically sync and transform user data; and Braze Cloud Data Ingestion that enables brands to harness their customer data.

