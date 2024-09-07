Braze’s (BRZE) “Overweight” Rating Reaffirmed at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler reissued their overweight rating on shares of Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE – Free Report) in a report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $51.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on BRZE. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Braze from a sector perform rating to a sector outperform rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Braze from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Braze from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. BTIG Research decreased their price target on Braze from $68.00 to $62.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their price objective on Braze from $65.00 to $52.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $60.50.

Braze Stock Performance

Shares of BRZE opened at $35.57 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $41.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.01. Braze has a twelve month low of $33.93 and a twelve month high of $61.53. The firm has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a PE ratio of -27.79 and a beta of 1.07.

Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $145.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.32 million. Braze had a negative net margin of 25.06% and a negative return on equity of 27.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.30) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Braze will post -1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Braze

In other news, insider Myles Kleeger sold 50,000 shares of Braze stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.65, for a total transaction of $2,282,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 199,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,128,310.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO William Magnuson sold 17,840 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.37, for a total transaction of $738,040.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 600,749 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,852,986.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Myles Kleeger sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.65, for a total value of $2,282,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 199,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,128,310.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 187,898 shares of company stock worth $8,081,257. 24.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Braze

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BRZE. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Braze by 537.4% in the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,527,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,135,000 after acquiring an additional 1,287,500 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Braze during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,584,000. Fiera Capital Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Braze during the fourth quarter worth about $31,153,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Braze by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,746,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,315,000 after buying an additional 480,179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Granite Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Braze during the second quarter valued at $12,925,000. 90.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Braze

Braze, Inc operates a customer engagement platform that provides interactions between consumers and brands worldwide. The company offers Braze software development kits that automatically manage data ingestion and deliver mobile and web notifications, in-application/in-browser interstitial messages, and content cards; REST API that can be used to import or export data or to trigger workflows between Braze and brands' existing technology stacks; Partner Data Integrations, which allow brands to sync user cohorts from partners; Data Transformation, in which brands can programmatically sync and transform user data; and Braze Cloud Data Ingestion that enables brands to harness their customer data.

