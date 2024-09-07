Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) Given New $240.00 Price Target at Rosenblatt Securities

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Rosenblatt Securities from $2,400.00 to $240.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on AVGO. Melius assumed coverage on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. They set a buy rating and a $185.00 target price for the company. TD Cowen increased their target price on Broadcom from $175.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Benchmark reiterated a buy rating and set a $210.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Broadcom from $155.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, Melius Research started coverage on shares of Broadcom in a report on Monday, June 3rd. They issued a buy rating and a $185.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Broadcom has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $189.38.

Broadcom Stock Down 10.4 %

AVGO stock opened at $137.00 on Friday. Broadcom has a 1 year low of $79.51 and a 1 year high of $185.16. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $189.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $155.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $637.70 billion, a PE ratio of 5.89, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.16.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.04. Broadcom had a return on equity of 35.82% and a net margin of 24.10%. The business had revenue of $13.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.98 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.95 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 47.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Broadcom will post 3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 19th. This is a positive change from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is 9.03%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Broadcom news, Director Justine Page sold 2,540 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.03, for a total transaction of $444,566.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 27,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,809,714.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Justine Page sold 2,540 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.03, for a total value of $444,566.04. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,809,714.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 7,502 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,705.95, for a total transaction of $12,798,036.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 138,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $235,746,936.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Broadcom

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Barry Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the 4th quarter valued at about $228,000. Vise Technologies Inc. lifted its holdings in Broadcom by 49.9% during the fourth quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. now owns 2,901 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,238,000 after acquiring an additional 966 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Broadcom by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,981 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,327,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the fourth quarter worth about $2,690,000. Finally, Barings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 36.1% during the 4th quarter. Barings LLC now owns 494 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $551,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. 76.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

