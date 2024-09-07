Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE:BAM) Shares Bought by National Bank of Canada FI

National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE:BAM – Free Report) (TSE:BAM.A) by 2.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 823,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,768 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI owned about 0.19% of Brookfield Asset Management worth $30,753,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. TD Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 13,552,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $515,823,000 after acquiring an additional 1,066,015 shares during the period. Hemington Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 7.8% in the second quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 5,664 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp raised its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 28.3% in the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 39,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,503,000 after purchasing an additional 8,698 shares during the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management during the second quarter worth about $1,113,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in Brookfield Asset Management by 8.4% in the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,583,113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $136,318,000 after buying an additional 278,613 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BAM opened at $40.82 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $40.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.19. Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. has a 1 year low of $28.35 and a 1 year high of $44.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.57.

Brookfield Asset Management ( NYSE:BAM Get Free Report ) (TSE:BAM.A) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.01). Brookfield Asset Management had a net margin of 51.29% and a return on equity of 92.37%. The company had revenue of $916.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. Brookfield Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 140.74%.

Several brokerages have commented on BAM. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Brookfield Asset Management in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Brookfield Asset Management from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. CIBC boosted their price objective on Brookfield Asset Management from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperformer” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Brookfield Asset Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.46.

Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. is a real estate investment firm specializing in alternative asset management services. Its renewable power and transition business includes the operates in the hydroelectric, wind, solar, distributed generation, and sustainable solution sector. The company's infrastructure business engages in the utilities, transport, midstream, and data infrastructure sectors.

