Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP) Stake Increased by TD Asset Management Inc

TD Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP – Free Report) (TSE:BEP) by 2.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,377,124 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 67,777 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc owned approximately 0.83% of Brookfield Renewable Partners worth $58,805,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 37.1% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 12,842,634 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $337,385,000 after purchasing an additional 3,474,522 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 12,431,178 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $326,691,000 after purchasing an additional 173,402 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 0.9% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,275,031 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $180,203,000 after purchasing an additional 66,794 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 0.6% in the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,915,814 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $171,010,000 after purchasing an additional 37,836 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CCLA Investment Management raised its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 1.4% during the first quarter. CCLA Investment Management now owns 2,530,685 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $58,733,000 after acquiring an additional 34,915 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.16% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BEP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. StockNews.com lowered Brookfield Renewable Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. National Bankshares increased their price objective on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. TD Securities increased their price objective on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.82.

Brookfield Renewable Partners Trading Down 2.4 %

Brookfield Renewable Partners stock opened at $24.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of $6.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.83 and a beta of 0.93. Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. has a one year low of $19.92 and a one year high of $28.81. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $24.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.46.

Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP – Get Free Report) (TSE:BEP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.41). The business had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. Brookfield Renewable Partners had a net margin of 2.37% and a return on equity of 0.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.10) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Brookfield Renewable Partners Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a $0.355 dividend. This represents a $1.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. Brookfield Renewable Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently -308.70%.

Brookfield Renewable Partners Profile

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. owns a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities primarily in North America, Colombia, and Brazil. The company generates electricity through hydroelectric, wind, solar, distributed generation, and pumped storage, as well as renewable natural gas, carbon capture and storage, recycling, cogeneration biomass, nuclear services, and power transformation.

