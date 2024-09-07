C3.ai (NYSE:AI) PT Lowered to $20.00 at Bank of America

C3.ai (NYSE:AI – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Bank of America from $24.00 to $20.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “underperform” rating on the stock. Bank of America‘s price objective indicates a potential downside of 6.08% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Wedbush reduced their target price on C3.ai from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on C3.ai from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Northland Capmk upgraded C3.ai from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of C3.ai from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler Companies reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of C3.ai in a research note on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, C3.ai presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.70.

C3.ai Stock Up 0.8 %

NYSE:AI opened at $21.30 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.10 and a beta of 1.83. C3.ai has a 1-year low of $18.85 and a 1-year high of $38.30.

C3.ai (NYSE:AI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.08. C3.ai had a negative net margin of 93.36% and a negative return on equity of 30.95%. The company had revenue of $87.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.94 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.56) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that C3.ai will post -2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at C3.ai

In other C3.ai news, CFO Hitesh Lath sold 3,005 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.56, for a total transaction of $82,817.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $203,668.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 34.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On C3.ai

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in C3.ai by 32.6% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 33,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $951,000 after purchasing an additional 8,141 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of C3.ai during the 4th quarter worth $202,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in C3.ai by 26.1% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,000 after buying an additional 2,820 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in C3.ai in the 4th quarter worth $350,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in C3.ai by 25.8% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 10,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 2,121 shares during the last quarter. 38.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

C3.ai Company Profile

C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company provides C3 AI platform, an application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; C3 AI Ex Machina for analysis-ready data; C3 AI CRM, an industry specific customer relationship management solution; and C3 Generative AI Product Suite that enables to locate, retrieve, and present information.

