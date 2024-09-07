C3.ai (NYSE:AI) PT Lowered to $23.00

C3.ai (NYSE:AI – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by equities researchers at Canaccord Genuity Group from $30.00 to $23.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 8.01% from the stock’s current price.

Get C3.ai alerts:

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on AI. Piper Sandler Companies reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of C3.ai in a report on Thursday. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of C3.ai from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of C3.ai from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of C3.ai from $29.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of C3.ai from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, C3.ai has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.70.

View Our Latest Research Report on C3.ai

C3.ai Price Performance

AI stock opened at $21.30 on Thursday. C3.ai has a 12 month low of $18.85 and a 12 month high of $38.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $26.16 and its 200 day moving average is $26.64. The company has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a PE ratio of -9.10 and a beta of 1.83.

C3.ai (NYSE:AI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.08. C3.ai had a negative net margin of 93.36% and a negative return on equity of 30.95%. The business had revenue of $87.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.94 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.56) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that C3.ai will post -2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at C3.ai

In other news, CFO Hitesh Lath sold 3,005 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.56, for a total transaction of $82,817.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 7,390 shares in the company, valued at approximately $203,668.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 34.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of C3.ai

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AI. Global Assets Advisory LLC grew its stake in C3.ai by 2,547.8% during the 1st quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC now owns 896,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,273,000 after purchasing an additional 862,811 shares during the last quarter. Coatue Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of C3.ai by 25.1% during the fourth quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 2,832,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,313,000 after purchasing an additional 568,369 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in C3.ai in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,879,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in C3.ai by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,647,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,239,000 after buying an additional 317,768 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new position in C3.ai during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,465,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.96% of the company’s stock.

C3.ai Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company provides C3 AI platform, an application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; C3 AI Ex Machina for analysis-ready data; C3 AI CRM, an industry specific customer relationship management solution; and C3 Generative AI Product Suite that enables to locate, retrieve, and present information.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for C3.ai Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C3.ai and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.