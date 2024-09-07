Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) Shares Sold by CIBC Asset Management Inc

CIBC Asset Management Inc cut its stake in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Free Report) by 4.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,811 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 575 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Celanese were worth $1,863,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in Celanese by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 42,274 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,568,000 after buying an additional 3,940 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Celanese by 50.4% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,531 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in shares of Celanese by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 29,576 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,575,000 after acquiring an additional 2,460 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Celanese in the 4th quarter valued at about $236,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Celanese by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 901,322 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $140,038,000 after purchasing an additional 16,758 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.87% of the company’s stock.

CE stock opened at $120.05 on Friday. Celanese Co. has a 1 year low of $110.76 and a 1 year high of $172.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.11 billion, a PE ratio of 6.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $132.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $146.83.

Celanese ( NYSE:CE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.71 by ($0.33). Celanese had a net margin of 18.24% and a return on equity of 13.60%. The company had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.17 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Celanese Co. will post 10.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 30th were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 30th. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.41%.

CE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Celanese from $193.00 to $184.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Celanese from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $156.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Celanese from $180.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 5th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Celanese from $167.00 to $148.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Celanese from $180.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $153.13.

In other news, COO Scott A. Richardson sold 4,675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.51, for a total transaction of $605,459.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 69,754 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,033,840.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Celanese Corporation, a chemical and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. It operates through Engineered Materials and Acetyl Chain. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

