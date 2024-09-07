CIBC Asset Management Inc Has $1.43 Million Stake in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

CIBC Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Free Report) by 4.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,936 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 299 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories International were worth $1,433,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get Charles River Laboratories International alerts:

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,046,467 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,638,290,000 after acquiring an additional 66,161 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,513,138 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $409,985,000 after acquiring an additional 45,079 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,251,618 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $258,559,000 after buying an additional 132,802 shares during the last quarter. Meritage Group LP grew its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Meritage Group LP now owns 1,182,268 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $320,336,000 after buying an additional 26,892 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC grew its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 893,761 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $242,165,000 after buying an additional 4,393 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.91% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on CRL. Argus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a report on Friday, June 28th. Mizuho began coverage on Charles River Laboratories International in a report on Friday, June 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $235.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Charles River Laboratories International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $270.00 to $205.00 in a report on Thursday, August 8th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $290.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $228.00 to $203.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 12th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $231.00.

Charles River Laboratories International Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of CRL opened at $187.98 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $210.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $227.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.58. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $161.65 and a 52-week high of $275.00. The company has a market cap of $9.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.12, a PEG ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.36.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The medical research company reported $2.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. Charles River Laboratories International had a return on equity of 14.96% and a net margin of 10.83%. Analysts predict that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 10.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Charles River Laboratories International announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, August 7th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the medical research company to purchase up to 9.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Charles River Laboratories International Profile

(Free Report)

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Charles River Laboratories International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles River Laboratories International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.