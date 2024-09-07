CIBC Asset Management Inc Reduces Stock Holdings in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

CIBC Asset Management Inc reduced its stake in shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Free Report) by 9.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 76,402 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 7,799 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Marathon Oil were worth $2,190,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MRO. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 9.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 75,751,369 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,146,794,000 after buying an additional 6,835,604 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Marathon Oil by 24.3% during the 4th quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 19,388,560 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $468,428,000 after acquiring an additional 3,795,020 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,186,365 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $197,801,000 after acquiring an additional 556,566 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management raised its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,850,613 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $165,806,000 after acquiring an additional 825,813 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,136,561 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $124,099,000 after purchasing an additional 18,125 shares during the period. 77.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $29.00 price target (down from $38.00) on shares of Marathon Oil in a research note on Friday, May 31st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Marathon Oil in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 target price on shares of Marathon Oil in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Marathon Oil presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.03.

Marathon Oil Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MRO opened at $26.72 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $27.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.36. Marathon Oil Co. has a 52-week low of $21.81 and a 52-week high of $30.06. The company has a market cap of $14.95 billion, a PE ratio of 11.04 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. Marathon Oil had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 22.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Marathon Oil Co. will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

Marathon Oil Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 21st. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.18%.

About Marathon Oil

Marathon Oil Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, engages in exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in the United States and internationally. The company also produces and markets products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

