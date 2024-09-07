Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) Shares Sold by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers cut its stake in shares of Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 136,950 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,896 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Clean Harbors were worth $30,971,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLH. Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Clean Harbors during the second quarter worth approximately $1,222,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Clean Harbors by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,510 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. Equitable Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Clean Harbors in the second quarter valued at about $503,000. Privium Fund Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Clean Harbors during the second quarter worth about $248,000. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new position in Clean Harbors during the second quarter worth about $5,959,000. 90.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CLH shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Clean Harbors from $242.00 to $268.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. StockNews.com downgraded Clean Harbors from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Clean Harbors from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Clean Harbors from $223.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Clean Harbors from $235.00 to $274.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $242.40.

In other Clean Harbors news, insider Alan S. Mckim sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.51, for a total transaction of $10,775,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,494,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $537,527,412.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 5.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:CLH opened at $231.97 on Friday. Clean Harbors, Inc. has a 52-week low of $132.92 and a 52-week high of $247.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $232.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $213.76. The company has a market capitalization of $12.51 billion, a PE ratio of 33.57 and a beta of 1.20.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The business services provider reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. Clean Harbors had a net margin of 6.97% and a return on equity of 17.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.13 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Clean Harbors, Inc. will post 7.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental and industrial services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and offers CleanPack services, including collection, identification, categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.

