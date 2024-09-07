Columbia Asset Management Acquires New Position in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Columbia Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,450 shares of the game software company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Business Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. now owns 14,066 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $1,960,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 214.8% during the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 533,548 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $73,264,000 after acquiring an additional 364,044 shares during the last quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 375.1% during the 2nd quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 31,204 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $4,348,000 after acquiring an additional 24,636 shares during the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts during the 2nd quarter valued at about $213,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 3,382 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $471,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. 90.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Electronic Arts Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of EA opened at $144.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 1 year low of $117.47 and a 1 year high of $153.51. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $145.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $137.55. The firm has a market cap of $38.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.79.

Electronic Arts Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 28th. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.24%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $139.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $153.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $154.00 price objective on shares of Electronic Arts in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.28.

Insider Buying and Selling at Electronic Arts

In other Electronic Arts news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.71, for a total transaction of $111,768.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,389,173.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.71, for a total value of $111,768.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,389,173.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.32, for a total transaction of $223,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,160,055.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,070 shares of company stock valued at $3,963,638 in the last three months. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Electronic Arts Profile

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

