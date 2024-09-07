Columbia Asset Management Acquires New Shares in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS)

Columbia Asset Management acquired a new stake in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 8,268 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000.

Get UBS Group alerts:

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in UBS Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in UBS Group during the first quarter worth $42,000. RFP Financial Group LLC increased its position in UBS Group by 58.3% during the first quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 1,429 shares of the bank’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in UBS Group by 5,742.3% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,519 shares of the bank’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,493 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in UBS Group during the first quarter worth $51,000.

UBS Group Price Performance

UBS stock opened at $28.53 on Friday. UBS Group AG has a 52-week low of $23.23 and a 52-week high of $32.13. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.15.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

UBS Group ( NYSE:UBS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The bank reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.22. UBS Group had a return on equity of 2.14% and a net margin of 2.31%. The business had revenue of $11.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.88 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that UBS Group AG will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, UBS Group has an average rating of “Hold”.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on UBS

UBS Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

UBS Group AG provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional, and corporate clients worldwide. It operates through five divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, Investment Bank, and Non-core and Legacy. The company offers investment advice, estate and wealth planning, investing, corporate and banking, and investment management, as well as mortgage, securities-based, and structured lending solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for UBS Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UBS Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.