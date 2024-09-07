Columbia Asset Management Buys Shares of 725 Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Columbia Asset Management bought a new stake in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CMI. First United Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Cummins in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cummins in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Cummins in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Cultivar Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cummins in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Lynx Investment Advisory purchased a new position in shares of Cummins in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. 83.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE CMI opened at $293.41 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Cummins Inc. has a twelve month low of $212.80 and a twelve month high of $322.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $292.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $285.88. The stock has a market cap of $40.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.99.

Cummins ( NYSE:CMI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $5.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.85 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $8.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.33 billion. Cummins had a return on equity of 25.73% and a net margin of 5.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.18 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Cummins Inc. will post 19.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Friday, August 23rd were issued a dividend of $1.82 per share. This represents a $7.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 23rd. This is a positive change from Cummins’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.68. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.29%.

In related news, SVP Tony Satterthwaite sold 24,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.24, for a total transaction of $7,474,820.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 77,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,870,722.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Cummins news, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 4,780 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.35, for a total value of $1,435,673.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 20,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,269,205.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Tony Satterthwaite sold 24,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.24, for a total value of $7,474,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 77,442 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,870,722.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CMI shares. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Cummins from $315.00 to $349.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Citigroup started coverage on Cummins in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $320.00 price objective for the company. Barclays boosted their target price on Cummins from $259.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Cummins from $295.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Cummins from $290.00 to $294.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $299.55.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and Accelera. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

