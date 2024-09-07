Columbia Asset Management Purchases 600 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Columbia Asset Management raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 58,655 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson makes up 1.6% of Columbia Asset Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Columbia Asset Management’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $8,573,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in JNJ. GUNN & Co INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC. raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1,194.9% during the fourth quarter. GUNN & Co INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC. now owns 237,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,190,000 after buying an additional 218,949 shares during the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. raised its position in Johnson & Johnson by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 9,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,428,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,454,000 after buying an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 13,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,166,000 after buying an additional 1,432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Channing Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 53,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,329,000 after buying an additional 2,692 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.55% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Johnson & Johnson

In related news, VP Robert J. Decker sold 5,635 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.06, for a total value of $930,113.10. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 18,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,131,683.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

JNJ has been the topic of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of Johnson & Johnson from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $160.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $195.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $161.00 to $171.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Johnson & Johnson currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.21.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Down 0.4 %

Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $164.41 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $395.68 billion, a PE ratio of 10.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.52. The company’s 50-day moving average is $157.57 and its 200-day moving average is $153.83. Johnson & Johnson has a fifty-two week low of $143.13 and a fifty-two week high of $168.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The company reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $22.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.33 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 46.34% and a return on equity of 36.60%. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.80 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 27th will be paid a $1.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 27th. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.92%.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicine segment offers products for various therapeutic areas, such as immunology, including rheumatoid arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, inflammatory bowel disease, and psoriasis; infectious diseases comprising HIV/AIDS; neuroscience, consisting of mood disorders, neurodegenerative disorders, and schizophrenia; oncology, such as prostate cancer, hematologic malignancies, lung cancer, and bladder cancer; cardiovascular and metabolism, including thrombosis, diabetes, and macular degeneration; and pulmonary hypertension comprising pulmonary arterial hypertension through retailers, wholesalers, distributors, hospitals, and healthcare professionals for prescription use.

