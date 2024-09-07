Columbia Asset Management Takes Position in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD)

Columbia Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 22,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $170,000.

Get Warner Bros. Discovery alerts:

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Family Firm Inc. bought a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery during the first quarter worth about $27,000. OFI Invest Asset Management boosted its stake in Warner Bros. Discovery by 45.9% during the second quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management now owns 3,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,221 shares in the last quarter. First Financial Corp IN boosted its stake in Warner Bros. Discovery by 577.4% during the first quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 3,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,887 shares in the last quarter. Finally, University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. purchased a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors own 59.95% of the company’s stock.

Warner Bros. Discovery Stock Performance

WBD opened at $7.22 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $17.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.82 and a beta of 1.48. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.64 and a 1-year high of $12.70. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Warner Bros. Discovery ( NASDAQ:WBD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($4.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($3.89). Warner Bros. Discovery had a negative return on equity of 27.28% and a negative net margin of 29.47%. The firm had revenue of $9.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.51) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. will post -3.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $8.50 to $7.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.98.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on WBD

Warner Bros. Discovery Company Profile

(Free Report)

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and licenses television programs to its networks and third parties and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WBD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Warner Bros. Discovery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warner Bros. Discovery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.