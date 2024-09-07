Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) Shares Acquired by MCF Advisors LLC

MCF Advisors LLC increased its position in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Free Report) by 126.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,490 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,950 shares during the quarter. MCF Advisors LLC’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $99,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CAG. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 159,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,570,000 after purchasing an additional 4,839 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in Conagra Brands by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 174,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,139,000 after acquiring an additional 24,094 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Conagra Brands by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,857,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,888,000 after acquiring an additional 127,739 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Conagra Brands in the 4th quarter worth about $159,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in Conagra Brands by 316.6% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 154,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,414,000 after acquiring an additional 117,042 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.75% of the company’s stock.

Conagra Brands Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CAG opened at $32.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $15.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.32. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.73. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.16 and a 52 week high of $32.85.

Conagra Brands Announces Dividend

Conagra Brands ( NYSE:CAG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 11th. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.93 billion. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 14.31% and a net margin of 2.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.27%. Conagra Brands’s payout ratio is 191.78%.

Insider Activity at Conagra Brands

In related news, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.29, for a total transaction of $1,211,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 161,443 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,890,108.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Conagra Brands from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Conagra Brands from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Conagra Brands in a research note on Monday, August 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup dropped their target price on Conagra Brands from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Conagra Brands from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.90.

Conagra Brands Profile

(Free Report)

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels.

