Concrete Pumping (NASDAQ:BBCP) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Concrete Pumping (NASDAQ:BBCP – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.05), Yahoo Finance reports. The business had revenue of $109.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.10 million. Concrete Pumping had a net margin of 4.25% and a return on equity of 6.83%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. Concrete Pumping updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ BBCP opened at $5.26 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $284.67 million, a P/E ratio of 16.97 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.24. Concrete Pumping has a 52-week low of $5.05 and a 52-week high of $9.15. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.88.

BBCP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of Concrete Pumping from $9.00 to $8.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Concrete Pumping from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 7th. William Blair cut Concrete Pumping from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Concrete Pumping from $7.50 to $6.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group cut Concrete Pumping from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $10.50 to $6.25 in a report on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Concrete Pumping has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.55.

Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc provides concrete pumping and waste management services in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers concrete pumping services to general contractors and concrete finishing companies in the commercial, infrastructure, and residential sectors under the Brundage-Bone and Capital Pumping brands; and industrial cleanup and containment services primarily to customers in the construction industry under the Eco-Pan brand.

