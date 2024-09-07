Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Purchased by Addison Advisors LLC

Addison Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 13.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 156 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 18 shares during the quarter. Addison Advisors LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $133,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of COST. Hourglass Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Hourglass Capital LLC now owns 326 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 128,574 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $109,287,000 after acquiring an additional 1,239 shares during the period. Childress Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,214 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,032,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Verus Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 2nd quarter worth $290,000. Finally, LGT Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 24.7% in the 2nd quarter. LGT Financial Advisors LLC now owns 187 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.48% of the company’s stock.

COST opened at $876.68 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $857.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $799.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.94. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1 year low of $540.23 and a 1 year high of $918.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $388.66 billion, a PE ratio of 54.32, a P/E/G ratio of 5.98 and a beta of 0.80.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 9th. Investors of record on Friday, July 26th were given a $1.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 26th. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.75%.

Several analysts recently commented on COST shares. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $850.00 to $975.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Costco Wholesale from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $925.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $875.00 to $950.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $925.00 to $927.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $910.00 to $915.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $828.73.

In other Costco Wholesale news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 620 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $876.50, for a total transaction of $543,430.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,320,787.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Daniel M. Hines sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $844.20, for a total transaction of $1,266,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,545,746.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Susan L. Decker sold 620 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $876.50, for a total transaction of $543,430.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,320,787.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 4,974 shares of company stock valued at $4,252,856. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

