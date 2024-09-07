Cozad Asset Management Inc. Raises Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Cozad Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,784 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,990 shares during the period. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $3,262,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Partnership Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Hoese & Co LLP lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 62.5% in the second quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 260 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet during the second quarter worth about $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.26% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.68, for a total transaction of $3,570,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,137,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $339,160,251.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.92, for a total value of $266,880.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $663,107.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.68, for a total transaction of $3,570,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,137,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $339,160,251.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 200,532 shares of company stock worth $34,055,874 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

GOOG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wolfe Research raised shares of Alphabet to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Rosenblatt Securities cut Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $181.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, June 28th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Alphabet from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of Alphabet to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $182.86.

NASDAQ GOOG opened at $152.13 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.88 trillion, a PE ratio of 23.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.05. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $121.46 and a twelve month high of $193.31. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $172.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $165.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.04. Alphabet had a net margin of 26.70% and a return on equity of 30.49%. The business had revenue of $84.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.22 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.44 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 9th. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.27%.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

