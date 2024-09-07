Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) Shares Bought by National Bank of Canada FI

National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX – Free Report) by 8,437.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 182,695 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 180,555 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI owned approximately 0.30% of Crocs worth $26,993,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Crocs by 46.9% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 12,330 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,152,000 after purchasing an additional 3,939 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of Crocs by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 17,201 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,607,000 after buying an additional 2,398 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Crocs by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 705,383 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $65,890,000 after buying an additional 33,053 shares during the period. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Crocs in the 4th quarter worth $150,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Crocs in the 4th quarter worth $444,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.44% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CROX opened at $129.82 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $136.66 and its 200-day moving average is $136.84. Crocs, Inc. has a 52-week low of $74.00 and a 52-week high of $165.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.50. The company has a market cap of $7.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.05, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 2.00.

Crocs ( NASDAQ:CROX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The textile maker reported $4.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.59 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. Crocs had a net margin of 20.02% and a return on equity of 53.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.59 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Crocs, Inc. will post 12.84 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Crocs news, CEO Andrew Rees sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.15, for a total value of $1,601,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 79,748 shares in the company, valued at $12,771,642.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Crocs news, Director John B. Replogle purchased 1,996 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $123.96 per share, for a total transaction of $247,424.16. Following the purchase, the director now owns 7,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $875,653.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew Rees sold 10,000 shares of Crocs stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.15, for a total transaction of $1,601,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 79,748 shares in the company, valued at $12,771,642.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,744 shares of company stock worth $4,140,855 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.72% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective on shares of Crocs in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Williams Trading raised Crocs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $163.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Raymond James lowered Crocs from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $164.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of Crocs in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on Crocs from $148.00 to $146.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Crocs has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $160.27.

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children under Crocs and HEYDUDE Brand in the United States and internationally. The company offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, slides, flips, wedges, platforms, socks, boots, charms, flip flops, sneakers, and slippers.

