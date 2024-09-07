D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) Shares Bought by Belpointe Asset Management LLC

Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) by 7.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,757 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 310 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $671,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DHI. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of D.R. Horton during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. RiverPark Advisors LLC bought a new position in D.R. Horton during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Bfsg LLC increased its position in D.R. Horton by 70.5% in the second quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 179 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in D.R. Horton in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Signature Resources Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of D.R. Horton during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $168.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on D.R. Horton from $141.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on D.R. Horton from $191.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on D.R. Horton from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on D.R. Horton from $168.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, D.R. Horton has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $182.07.

NYSE DHI opened at $186.19 on Friday. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 12 month low of $100.08 and a 12 month high of $193.63. The company has a market capitalization of $61.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.67, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.73. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $170.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $156.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 7.22 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The construction company reported $4.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.75 by $0.35. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 20.72% and a net margin of 13.36%. The firm had revenue of $9.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.90 EPS. D.R. Horton’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 14.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

D.R. Horton announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, July 18th that authorizes the company to buyback $4.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the construction company to repurchase up to 6.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.17%.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

