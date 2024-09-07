D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) Shares Sold by Parkside Financial Bank & Trust

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust reduced its stake in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,632 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 83 shares during the quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $230,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in D.R. Horton during the first quarter worth $1,249,000. Vinva Investment Management Ltd grew its position in D.R. Horton by 59.3% in the 4th quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd now owns 81,125 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $12,537,000 after acquiring an additional 30,186 shares in the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lifted its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 85.9% during the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 35,167 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,787,000 after purchasing an additional 16,252 shares in the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp grew its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 312.0% in the first quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 11,755 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,934,000 after purchasing an additional 8,902 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in D.R. Horton by 24.4% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 32,754 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,978,000 after buying an additional 6,429 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.63% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DHI has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on D.R. Horton from $141.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Barclays boosted their price objective on D.R. Horton from $168.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of D.R. Horton from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $181.00 to $156.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, D.R. Horton presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $182.07.

D.R. Horton Price Performance

DHI stock opened at $186.19 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 7.22, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market capitalization of $61.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.67, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.73. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $170.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $156.25. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a twelve month low of $100.08 and a twelve month high of $193.63.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The construction company reported $4.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.75 by $0.35. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 20.72% and a net margin of 13.36%. The firm had revenue of $9.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.61 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.90 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 14.03 EPS for the current year.

D.R. Horton Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 1st. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.17%.

D.R. Horton announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, July 18th that authorizes the company to buyback $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the construction company to purchase up to 6.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

D.R. Horton Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

