Denver PWM LLC Acquires New Shares in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Denver PWM LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIG. Peterson Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 27.6% in the second quarter. Peterson Wealth Management now owns 60,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,121,000 after buying an additional 13,164 shares during the period. Columbia Asset Management boosted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Columbia Asset Management now owns 21,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,938,000 after purchasing an additional 1,372 shares during the period. Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 110.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $720,000 after purchasing an additional 2,067 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 153,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,873,000 after purchasing an additional 2,096 shares during the period. Finally, SouthState Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 29.2% in the second quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 55,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,164,000 after purchasing an additional 12,575 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VIG opened at $190.42 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $188.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $182.92. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52-week low of $149.67 and a 52-week high of $196.24. The company has a market cap of $82.32 billion, a PE ratio of 24.54 and a beta of 0.78.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

