DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) PT Raised to $254.00 at Barclays

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by stock analysts at Barclays from $247.00 to $254.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the sporting goods retailer’s stock. Barclays‘s target price points to a potential upside of 22.09% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on DKS. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $243.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $197.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $265.00 target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a report on Thursday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $244.43.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Price Performance

Shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock opened at $208.04 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a 52 week low of $100.98 and a 52 week high of $239.30. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $214.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $207.70. The company has a market capitalization of $16.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.22, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.65.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th. The sporting goods retailer reported $4.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.77 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $3.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.44 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 41.80% and a net margin of 7.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.82 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that DICK’S Sporting Goods will post 13.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other DICK’S Sporting Goods news, Director Desiree Ralls-Morrison sold 3,489 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.65, for a total value of $721,001.85. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,159,099.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 32.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of DICK’S Sporting Goods

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 70.5% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 133 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC raised its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 0.6% in the second quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 9,752 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $2,095,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Vista Capital Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 5.7% during the second quarter. Vista Capital Partners Inc. now owns 1,057 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,901 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $720,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Range Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Range Financial Group LLC now owns 9,386 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $2,017,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.83% of the company’s stock.

About DICK’S Sporting Goods

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an omni-channel sporting goods retailer primarily in the United States. The company provides hardlines, includes sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

