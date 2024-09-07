DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.17 EPS

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.17, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $736.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $727.20 million. DocuSign had a net margin of 3.81% and a return on equity of 15.44%. DocuSign’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.09 EPS. DocuSign updated its FY 2025 guidance to EPS and its Q3 2025 guidance to EPS.

DocuSign Stock Up 4.0 %

DocuSign stock opened at $59.19 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $55.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.86. The firm has a market cap of $12.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 113.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.74 and a beta of 0.93. DocuSign has a 52 week low of $38.11 and a 52 week high of $64.76.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DOCU has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on DocuSign from $65.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of DocuSign in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of DocuSign from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 7th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on DocuSign from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, DocuSign currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.45.

Insider Buying and Selling at DocuSign

In other news, insider James P. Shaughnessy sold 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.98, for a total transaction of $91,764.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 35,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,820,138.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider James P. Shaughnessy sold 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.98, for a total transaction of $91,764.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 35,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,820,138.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Allan C. Thygesen sold 7,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.09, for a total value of $456,470.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 102,193 shares in the company, valued at $6,038,584.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 482,418 shares of company stock valued at $25,524,100. 1.66% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

DocuSign Company Profile

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature solution in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables sending and signing of agreements on various devices; Contract Lifecycle Management (CLM), which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Document Generation streamlines the process of generating new, custom agreements; and Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce.

Recommended Stories

