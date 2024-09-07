Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by ($0.37), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $7.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.49 billion. Dollar Tree had a positive return on equity of 15.67% and a negative net margin of 3.23%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.91 EPS.

Get Dollar Tree alerts:

Dollar Tree Stock Performance

Shares of DLTR stock opened at $66.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $97.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $115.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.87. Dollar Tree has a 12 month low of $60.81 and a 12 month high of $151.21.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have issued reports on DLTR shares. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Dollar Tree from $128.00 to $78.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $112.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $130.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Loop Capital downgraded Dollar Tree from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Dollar Tree from $128.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.00.

Insider Activity

In other Dollar Tree news, insider Robert Aflatooni sold 827 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.58, for a total transaction of $87,314.66. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,725 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,026,765.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

About Dollar Tree

(Get Free Report)

Dollar Tree, Inc operates retail discount stores. The company operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, which includes everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, food, candy, health, personal care products, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar Tree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar Tree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.