Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) Given New $78.00 Price Target at Evercore ISI

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by equities researchers at Evercore ISI from $128.00 to $78.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “in-line” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 17.29% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $170.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $155.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Dollar Tree from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $111.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Loop Capital downgraded Dollar Tree from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Dollar Tree from $130.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.00.

Dollar Tree Price Performance

Shares of DLTR opened at $66.50 on Thursday. Dollar Tree has a 1-year low of $60.81 and a 1-year high of $151.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market cap of $14.29 billion, a PE ratio of -14.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $97.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $115.16.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by ($0.37). Dollar Tree had a positive return on equity of 15.67% and a negative net margin of 3.23%. The firm had revenue of $7.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.91 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dollar Tree will post 6.46 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Dollar Tree

In related news, insider Robert Aflatooni sold 827 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.58, for a total value of $87,314.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,026,765.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Dollar Tree

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DLTR. Dorsal Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Dollar Tree during the 4th quarter worth $35,512,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Dollar Tree by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,881,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,356,000 after acquiring an additional 73,588 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its position in Dollar Tree by 92.6% during the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 146,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,826,000 after acquiring an additional 70,478 shares during the last quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 62.5% in the fourth quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC now owns 4,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $699,000 after purchasing an additional 1,892 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 43,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,203,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.40% of the company’s stock.

About Dollar Tree

Dollar Tree, Inc operates retail discount stores. The company operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, which includes everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, food, candy, health, personal care products, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

