Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) Price Target Cut to $105.00 by Analysts at UBS Group

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by UBS Group from $155.00 to $105.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 57.89% from the stock’s previous close.

Get Dollar Tree alerts:

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $155.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 30th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $145.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Dollar Tree from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $68.00 in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Dollar Tree from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $111.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $112.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.00.

View Our Latest Report on DLTR

Dollar Tree Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ DLTR opened at $66.50 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $97.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $115.16. Dollar Tree has a twelve month low of $60.81 and a twelve month high of $151.21.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by ($0.37). Dollar Tree had a negative net margin of 3.23% and a positive return on equity of 15.67%. The company had revenue of $7.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Dollar Tree will post 6.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other Dollar Tree news, insider Robert Aflatooni sold 827 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.58, for a total value of $87,314.66. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,725 shares in the company, valued at $1,026,765.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dollar Tree in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. United Community Bank bought a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Mather Group LLC. increased its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 198.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 281 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dollar Tree in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.40% of the company’s stock.

About Dollar Tree

(Get Free Report)

Dollar Tree, Inc operates retail discount stores. The company operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, which includes everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, food, candy, health, personal care products, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar Tree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar Tree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.