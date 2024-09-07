Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) Price Target Lowered to $81.00 at Barclays

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by equities research analysts at Barclays from $128.00 to $81.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 21.80% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Dollar Tree from $128.00 to $78.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on Dollar Tree from $120.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Loop Capital cut Dollar Tree from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $130.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Dollar Tree from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $111.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Dollar Tree presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.00.

DLTR opened at $66.50 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $115.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market cap of $14.29 billion, a PE ratio of -14.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.87. Dollar Tree has a 1 year low of $60.81 and a 1 year high of $151.21.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.37). Dollar Tree had a negative net margin of 3.23% and a positive return on equity of 15.67%. The business had revenue of $7.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.49 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Dollar Tree will post 6.46 EPS for the current year.

In other Dollar Tree news, insider Robert Aflatooni sold 827 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.58, for a total transaction of $87,314.66. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,725 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,026,765.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DLTR. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in Dollar Tree by 30.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 10,581,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,503,123,000 after buying an additional 2,445,827 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Dollar Tree in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $333,373,000. FIL Ltd lifted its position in Dollar Tree by 96.0% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,197,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,224,000 after acquiring an additional 1,566,392 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 223.4% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,414,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,379,000 after purchasing an additional 977,313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its stake in Dollar Tree by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 2,872,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,693,000 after acquiring an additional 957,275 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.40% of the company’s stock.

Dollar Tree, Inc operates retail discount stores. The company operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, which includes everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, food, candy, health, personal care products, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

