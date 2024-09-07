Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) Shares Bought by Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,691 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 124 shares during the quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in Eaton were worth $1,471,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Eaton by 1.2% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 115,931 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,350,000 after purchasing an additional 1,345 shares during the last quarter. Denver PWM LLC purchased a new position in Eaton during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $67,000. LGT Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Eaton during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Eaton by 3.0% in the second quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 28,187 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,838,000 after buying an additional 815 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FineMark National Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 2.8% in the second quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 3,627 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,137,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ETN shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Eaton from $370.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Eaton from $320.00 to $315.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Eaton from $376.00 to $371.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Wolfe Research raised Eaton from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on Eaton in a research note on Friday, June 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $375.00 target price on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $335.76.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Eaton news, insider Heath B. Monesmith sold 49,040 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.02, for a total transaction of $14,762,020.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 71,262 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,451,287.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Heath B. Monesmith sold 49,040 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.02, for a total transaction of $14,762,020.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 71,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,451,287.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Taras G. Jr. Szmagala sold 335 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.72, for a total value of $96,721.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,858,328. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 52,511 shares of company stock worth $15,809,326 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of ETN opened at $284.93 on Friday. Eaton Co. plc has a twelve month low of $191.82 and a twelve month high of $345.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.64, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $302.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $310.93.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.61 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $6.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.35 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 21.45% and a net margin of 15.12%. On average, research analysts predict that Eaton Co. plc will post 10.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eaton Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 5th were paid a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 5th. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.39%.

About Eaton

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

